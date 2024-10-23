Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires 25 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £734.16 ($953.21) per share, for a total transaction of £18,354 ($23,830.17).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Lindsell purchased 34 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £733 ($951.70) per share, with a total value of £24,922 ($32,357.83).

On Thursday, October 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 67 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £740 ($960.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580 ($64,372.89).

On Thursday, September 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £785.89 ($1,020.37) per share, with a total value of £78,589 ($102,037.13).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £792.48 ($1,028.93) per share, for a total transaction of £39,624 ($51,446.38).

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £775.16 ($1,006.44) per share, with a total value of £38,758 ($50,321.99).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

LON LTI traded up GBX 15.85 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 737.85 ($9.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 699.90 ($9.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($11.94). The firm has a market cap of £1.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 768.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 797.80.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

