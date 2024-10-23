Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LNN opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

