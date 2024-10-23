Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.29 and last traded at C$21.35. Approximately 630,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 633,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.83.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at Lightspeed Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total transaction of C$51,454.02. In related news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total transaction of C$51,454.02. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$56,203.06. Insiders sold a total of 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $123,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

