Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) & Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) and Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Imperium Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $678.72 million 0.19 -$8.41 million ($0.27) -21.81 Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Imperium Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifetime Brands.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lifetime Brands and Imperium Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Imperium Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifetime Brands presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.25%. Given Lifetime Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Imperium Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Imperium Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -2.58% 4.51% 1.58% Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Imperium Technology Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Imperium Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally. It is involved in the marketing and operation of mobile games and computer games; sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital token products; and cryptocurrency mining and rental of machines for customers in cryptocurrency mining. The company also participates in esports competitions, streaming and marketing events, and merchandise sale activities; manufactures and sells stainless steel home furnishing products and accessories for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance. In addition, it engages in the property investment activities. The company was formerly known as Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperium Technology Group Limited in July 2021. Imperium Technology Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Imperium Technology Group Limited is a subsidiary of Diamond State Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.