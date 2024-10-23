Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $609.59 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $629.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

