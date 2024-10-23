Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 111 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Up 1.0 %

ASML stock opened at $720.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $828.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $912.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

