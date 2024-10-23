Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 415.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $477.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

