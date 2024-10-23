Leo Wealth LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $10,554,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 965,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $502.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.91 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

