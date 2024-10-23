Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 24,483 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 808,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after acquiring an additional 581,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 575,057 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $23,755,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 456,124 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 486,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 402,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

