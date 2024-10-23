Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

