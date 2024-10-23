Lear (LEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Lear has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. Lear has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

