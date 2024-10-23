Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 212,869 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383,302 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 342,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.