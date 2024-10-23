Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE LGI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,509. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.