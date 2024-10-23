Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Lowered by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

