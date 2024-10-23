Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $198.98. 147,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

