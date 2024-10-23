Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 724,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. 63,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,621. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

