Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,335 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC's holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,041,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,350,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

