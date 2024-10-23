Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

In other Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner bought 5,380 shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RQI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,081. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

