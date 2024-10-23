Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 83.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

ARM Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ARM traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,152,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 372.27.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

