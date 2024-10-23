Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 165,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 77.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 56,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 151,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,021. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

