Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,626,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 156.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

