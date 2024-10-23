KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $809.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

See Also

