KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance
NYSE KREF opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $809.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.12.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
