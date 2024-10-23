Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %
KMB stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. 498,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,364. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $149.30.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.