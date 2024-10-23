KickToken 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.02 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $0.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,474.56 or 1.00058255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01145116 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars.

