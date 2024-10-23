Kaspa (KAS) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $50.97 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,992,352,975 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,987,210,390.050144. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13327722 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $80,677,587.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

