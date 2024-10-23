JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 666.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,359,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

