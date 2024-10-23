Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.00 and last traded at $109.02. Approximately 73,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 326,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $966.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,063,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $64,051,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

