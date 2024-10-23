JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $938.64 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $938.64 million and approximately $60.57 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

