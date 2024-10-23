iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,934,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.44. 289,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.40 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

