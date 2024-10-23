iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Boosted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 101,564 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,430,000.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

