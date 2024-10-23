iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,303,594. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

