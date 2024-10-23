iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 136,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.