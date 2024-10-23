iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

