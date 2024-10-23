iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

