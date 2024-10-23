iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 241,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,956 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

