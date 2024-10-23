iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after buying an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after buying an additional 109,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 203,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,911. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

