Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,605,000 after buying an additional 705,199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,341,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.