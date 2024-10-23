iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. iRobot has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iRobot by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

