Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.93. 1,610,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,759. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.97 and its 200 day moving average is $169.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $182.22.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
