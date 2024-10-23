Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.93. 1,610,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,759. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.97 and its 200 day moving average is $169.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.