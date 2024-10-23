Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,216. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

