Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 897,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,048,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

