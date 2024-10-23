Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.46.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

