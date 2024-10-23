Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.46.
Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Gold Prices Hit Record Highs: Is It Time to Buy or Take Profits?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Value Stocks Gaining Momentum – Will They Beat Growth Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.