Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance
Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
