Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells 778 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $85,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,941,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,594,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Main Street Banking Partners L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. 39,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in BancFirst by 50.8% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,702,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,936,000 after buying an additional 573,224 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 499.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

