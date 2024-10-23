Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Bought by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.5% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 704,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

