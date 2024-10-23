Vancouver, B.C. – InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) revealed today the addition of Dr. Barry Greenberg to its Scientific Advisory Board. The appointment, effective October 22, 2024, highlights Dr. Greenberg’s role as Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Translational Center and Associate Professor in the Department of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

As a player in the biopharmaceutical industry, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. continues to bolster its advisory team with Dr. Greenberg’s expertise and experience, particularly in the field of neurology. The company aims to leverage his insights and guidance to further advance its research and development initiatives.

The information concerning Dr. Greenberg’s appointment to the Scientific Advisory Board is being provided under Item 7.01 for Regulation FD Disclosure. It is emphasized that the details shared, including Exhibits 99.1, are presented for reference purposes and not for filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In accordance with Item 9.01 of Regulation FD Disclosure and Financial Statements, the Company disclosed the following exhibit:

– Exhibit 99.1: News release dated October 22, 2024

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document and included as Exhibit 101

In conclusion, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. remains committed to advancing its operations and research endeavors with the strategic addition of Dr. Greenberg to its esteemed Scientific Advisory Board.

This report was signed by Eric A. Adams, President & CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., on October 22, 2024.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

