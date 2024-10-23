IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 25,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 315,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $946.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $279,957 in the last 90 days. 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.