ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.90-14.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.26-8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Shares of ICLR traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.52 and its 200 day moving average is $311.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $222.32 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.09.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

