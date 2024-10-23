High Tide (TSE:HITI) PT Set at C$6.50 by ATB Capital

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.50 price target by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

High Tide Stock Performance

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

