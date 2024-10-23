HI Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.31 million and $221,411.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,033.64 or 0.99996111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006456 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00066857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047202 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $217,975.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

